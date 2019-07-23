Mustaqbal Slams 'Attempt to Target Hariri' in Qabrshmoun Row

Al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc on Tuesday slammed what it called an attempt to take a swipe at Prime Minister Saad Hariri over the ongoing dispute pertaining to the deadly Qabrshmoun incident.

In a statement issued after its weekly meeting, the bloc stressed “the importance of finding judicial exits for the regrettable incident in Qabrshmoun” and called for embracing “the initiatives on which President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri and PM Saad Hariri have agreed.”

It also voiced regret over “some stances that have crossed the limits of reason and pacification to contribute to addressing wrong messages and resorting to unjustified escalation that contradicts with all the facts and the ongoing efforts to heal the rift.”

The bloc added: “The attempt to target PM Hariri in this regard and the tweets aimed at entangling him in the ongoing conflict are regrettable and unacceptable and would deviate attention from the real efforts that are seeking a solution.”

“The national and constitutional responsibility requires an initiative from the premiership to resolve the issue and take all necessary measures to activate the government’s work,” Mustaqbal said.

Two bodyguards of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib were killed and a third was wounded in a clash with Progressive Socialist Party supporters in the Aley town of Qabrshmoun on June 30. The minister escaped unharmed as a PSP supporter was wounded.

Gharib and his party have described the incident as an ambush and an assassination attempt while the PSP has accused the minister’s bodyguards of forcing their way and firing on protesters.

Gharib’s party has insisted that the case should be referred to the Judicial Council, a demand opposed by the PSP and its allies.

The case has forced the suspension of cabinet sessions since July 2.