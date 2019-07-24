Arslan Warns of Revenge Acts if Aley Incident Not Referred to Judicial Council

Lebanese Democratic Party leader Talal Arslan on Wednesday warned that “people might take their right with their own hands” should authorities fail to refer the file of the deadly Qabrshmoun incident to the Judicial Council.

“No one would be able to control the situation at that moment,” he cautioned after talks in Ain el-Tineh with Speaker Nabih Berri.

“It is shameful for the state not to take what happened very seriously and not to refer it to the Judicial Council,” he said.

As for cabinet sessions, Arslan said he is not opposed to the resumption of meetings.

“We are not against holding a cabinet session and we call on it to convene immediately and put the issue to a vote,” he said, noting that those who vote against the move would bear the responsibility for “what might happen in Mount Lebanon and what might happen in the future.”

“We will accept the results of the investigation when it gets referred to the Judicial Council and I announce to everyone that no one enjoys a cover and I call for interrogating everyone, starting by (State Minister for Refugee Affairs) Saleh al-Gharib,” Arslan went on to say.

Two of Gharib’s bodyguards were killed and a third was wounded in a clash with Progressive Socialist Party supporters in the Aley town of Qabrshmoun on June 30. The minister escaped unharmed as a PSP supporter was wounded.

Gharib and his party have described the incident as an ambush and an assassination attempt while the PSP has accused the minister’s bodyguards of forcing their way and firing on protesters.

Gharib’s party has insisted that the case should be referred to the Judicial Council, a demand opposed by the PSP and its allies.

The case has forced the suspension of cabinet sessions since July 2.