Jumblat Calls for Adjoining Choueifat, Qabrshmoun Cases

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Wednesday called for adjoining the cases of the Choueifat and Qabrshmoun incidents and referring them together to the Judicial Council.

Calling for “respecting people and their intelligence,” Jumblat said the Qabrshmoun incident “resulted from the previous chaos that marred some armed demonstrations all the way to the Choueifat crime, whose perpetrator has fled to Syria.”

He was referring to the convoys that roamed the Chouf region in support of Arab Tawhid Party leader Wiam Wahhab in November 2018 and the armed clash with Lebanese Democratic Party supporters in May that year in which a PSP supporter was killed.

“That’s why I believe that it’s about time the two cases were adjoined and the relevant authorities would decide how and if it is necessary to refer the two cases together to the Judicial Council,” Jumblat added.

Wahhab snapped back swiftly via Twitter, urging Jumblat to put an end to his “illusions.”

“Walid Beik, how can we convince you that the (convoys’) passage in al-Mukhtara was not targeted against you and that there was no global conspiracy behind it. Comrade Suqrat al-Ashqar took the decision and it wasn’t an armed demonstration; the convoy was rather faced by armed checkpoints,” Wahhab said.

“Calm down a bit, no one is targeting you, and please get rid of your illusions,” he added.