Palestinians Pursue their Strike in Ain el-Hilweh

Palestinians refugees in the southern camp of Ain el-Hilweh are on an ongoing strike in protest against Lebanon's labour ministry cracking down on businesses employing foreign workers without a permit, media reports said on Thursday.

The National News Agency said the sub-security council of the South held a meeting at Sidon’s Grand Serail under the chairmanship of the Governor of the South, Mansour Daou and in the presence of leaders of judicial, military and security agencies to discuss the situation in Sidon in light of aggravating protests.

Ain el-Hilweh hosts the highest concentration of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.

Palestinian refugees protested last week in the streets of Beirut and in refugees camps, as well as the south and east of the country, against the labour ministry cracking down on businesses employing foreign workers without a permit.

Last month, the ministry gave companies a one-month deadline to acquire the necessary work permits.

After the grace period expired last week, it started inspections, closing down non-compliant establishments and issuing others with warnings.