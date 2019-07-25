Austria Issues Arrest Warrant for Russian Intelligence Officer

Austrian authorities said in a statement Thursday that they had issued an arrest warrant for a Russian military intelligence officer over espionage allegations dating back as far as the 1980s.

Police in the Salzburg region said in a statement that "prosecutors have ordered the arrest of a 65-year-old spy handler in the Russian military intelligence service (GRU, now also known as GU) with European and international arrest warrants".

The officer was named on the Austrian interior ministry's website as 65-year-old Igor Egorovich Zaytsev.

The warrant relates to a case which came to light in November 2018 in which a retired Austrian colonel was suspected of spying for Russia for several decades.

The retired Austrian army official is suspected to have begun working with Russian intelligence in the 1990s and carried on until 2018.

"The GRU handler is suspected of inducing a retired 70-year-old colonel of the Austrian army to carry out an intelligence operation to the detriment of Austria, to reveal state secrets and to deliberately give up military secrets," Austrian police said in a statement.

The statement added that the Austrian official first had contact with Russian intelligence in 1987 and that after that meeting he had "provided his handler with comprehensive information... on the Austrian armed forces, in particular on weapons systems and the formulations of land and air combat forces".

The Austrian former colonel is currently in detention while investigations continue.