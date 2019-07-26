Jumblat Warns Judge of 'Fattoush's Rockets'

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Friday warned Mount Lebanon Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun of what he called the “rockets” of Pierre Fattoush, the owner of a controversial cement factory in the Ain Dara region.

“I congratulate Judge Ghada Aoun on her decision to shut down the Ain Dara stone crushing plants in order to preserve environment and Ain Dara’s properties,” Jumblat tweeted.

“This is a long-awaited demand but I fear that she might be accused by the Axis of Defiance that this decision is part of the imperialist-Zionist conspiracy, that’s why I urged her to take all the precautions in the face of Fattoush’s rockets,” Jumblat added.

The so-called Axis of Defiance comprises Iran, Syria, Hizbullah and their allies in Lebanon and the region.