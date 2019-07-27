Report: Hariri ‘Vowed’ to Call for Cabinet Meeting Next Week

Prime Minister Saad Hariri has reportedly vowed to call for a Cabinet session next week to activate the government’s work suspended since July 2 over the Qabrshmoun incident, the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat reported on Saturday.

Ministerial sources told the daily the expected government meeting will address several items on the agenda in order to resume the work of institutions and activate them.

Referring to the meeting between Hariri and President Michel Aoun on Friday at Baabda Palace, the sources described it as “positive.” Noting that Aoun has shown support for Hariri’s position and that he (Aoun) is expected to reiterate the Premier’s demand to resume the government’s work.

“A Cabinet session will be held no matter what,” the sources said.

Controversy over referring the deadly Qabrshmoun incident to the Judicial Council has suspended the government meetings since July 2.

The incident on June 30 between Progressive Socialist Party supporters of Jumblat, and the convoy of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib left two of the latter’s guards dead and a third wounded.

Gharib and his Lebanese Democratic Party, of Druze MP Talal Arslan, have described the incident as an ambush and an assassination attempt while the PSP has accused the minister’s bodyguards of forcing their way and firing on protesters.

Gharib’s party has insisted that the case should be referred to the Judicial Council, a demand opposed by the PSP and its allies.