Arslan 'Won't Meet Jumblat', Will Confront 'Any Suspicious Movement'

Lebanese Democratic Party leader Talal Arslan on Sunday ruled out meeting Progressive Socialist Party chief Walid Jumblat while vowing to confront "any suspicious movement."

"I will not meet with Jumblat at the expense of the blood of the martyrs Alaa Abi Faraj, Rami Salman and Samer Abi Farraj... Same killer, same malice and same hatred," Arslan tweeted.

"The era of playing with the blood of innocents is over and we will be vigilant for any suspicious movement no matter what the price might be," he added.