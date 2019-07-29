Arslan: I Won't Accept Initiatives, Gharib Won't Take Part in Ordinary Cabinet Session

Lebanese Democratic Party leader Talal Arslan on Monday announced that he will not accept any mediation initiative regarding the deadly Qabrshmoun incident.

“The ball is not in our court and I’m done with initiatives,” Arslan said at a press conference, adding that State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib will not take part in any cabinet session that does not tackle the case.

“I call for endorsing a serious security plan for Mount Lebanon,” Arslan urged.

As for his demand that the case be referred to the Judicial Council, the LDP leader said the council is “the normal refuge when a minister comes under an armed attack.”

“There will be no leniency with anyone who allowed himself to attack the lives of people and innocents. I do not bargain over people’s blood and a blood bargain is not befitting of Arslan, the government or the state,” he added.

As for the suspended cabinet sessions, Arslan said: “Let no one say that Talal Arslan is freezing the government.”

Turning to the calls for holding a “reconciliation” meeting in Baabda, Arslan said: “On what basis there will be a reconciliation in Baabda? A reconciliation on the basis of selling the martyrs is rejected.”

“Let there be a call for a cabinet session and let the incident be discussed and let’s go to a vote,” he urged.