MP Says Relation between Aoun and Hariri 'Excellent'

The relation between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri “is excellent and there are understandings and permanent communication,” MP Mario Aoun of the Strong Lebanon bloc said on Monday.

“The president will sign the state budget decree,” he added, in an interview with Radio Voice of Lebanon (93.3).

“The state budget is more important but there is controversy over Article 80 whose cancelation will be difficult,” he said.

“We intend to search for solutions for this article and a new law may be needed to resolve the issue,” Aoun added.

The article in question preserves the employment right of those who succeeded in Civil Service Council exams for a period of six years. The FPM says an agreement had been reached on dropping the article seeing as there would be no “sectarian balance” should those who passed the exams be appointed as civil servants.

There are conflicting reports on whether or not the article was officially dropped during parliament’s sessions on the state budget.