Report: Ibrahim ‘Devising’ New Initiative to Resolve Qabrshmoun Deadlock

General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim is reportedly drawing a new suggestion to resolve the Qabrshmoun deadlock that took a toll on the government's work and paralyzed much-hoped-for economic momentum after the budget approval, the pan-Arab al-Hayat daily reported on Tuesday.

“Ibrahim is coordinating his efforts with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, the parliament and government,” according to unnamed sources speaking to daily.

“The proposal may take shape within two days and may be acceptable to both sides, Progressive Socialist Party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblatt and Talal Arslan, the chief of the Lebanese Democratic Party,” they said.

The source noted that "the new initiative has nothing to do with what has been said earlier about a five-party reconciliation meeting in Baabda. It is widely accepted and could pave the way for a government session this week or early next week.”

Other sources pointed out that another proposal is expected to crystallize in the upcoming hours aiming to delink the meeting of the government from the course of the Qabrshmoun incident.