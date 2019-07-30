Top Religious Leaders Call for Unity in Christian-Islamic Summit

Religious and spiritual leaders in Lebanon held a summit on Tuesday at the Druze Council headquarters in Beirut at the invitation of Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Naim Hassan.

The National News Agency said participants in the Christian-Muslim summit included Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi, Grand Mufti of the Republic Abdul Latif Daryan, Vice Head of the Islamic Supreme Shiite Council Sheikh Ali Khatib and Grand Jaafari Mufti Sheikh Ahmed Qabalan beside other religious heads.

At the summit opening, Sheikh Hassan said: “Our appeal is a call for responsibility and love. We appeal to the President of the Republic (Michel Aoun) to bring the Lebanese together under the framework of constants and to prevent any attempt to undermine the foundations of the entity based on pluralism and partnership.”

“I hope the summit becomes a periodic one, and we all pray for the nation’s salvation,” said al-Rahi.

For his part, Mufti Deryan said: “As spiritual leaders we have never differed on the basic fundamentals of the survival of this nation and its continuation, we have always been in contact to solve complex issues under the basic rules of national unity, coexistence and adherence to the constitution and Taef Accord.”