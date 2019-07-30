Jumblat Meets Hariri as Arslan Reportedly Rejects PM's New Initiative

Prime Minister Saad Hariri met Tuesday at the Center House with Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat and a PSP delegation.

A statement issued by Hariri’s office said talks tackled “the general situations and the latest political developments in the country” and that discussions were continued over a dinner banquet.

General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim meanwhile met in Khalde with Lebanese Democratic Party chief Talal Arslan to discuss the crisis sparked by the deadly Qabrshmoun incident.

According to al-Jadeed TV, Arslan categorically rejected a Hariri initiative carried by Ibrahim.

“Hariri proposed voting in Cabinet on the (issue of referring the) Qabrshmoun case (to the Judicial Council), a demand that will definitely be defeated in Cabinet, after which a vote would be held on the possibility of referring the Choueifat and Qabrshmoun cases adjoined to the Judicial Council, and such a proposal will also fail to pass,” al-Jadeed said.

“Accordingly, the Cabinet will resume its work without giving the impression that a camp has defeated another,” the TV network added.