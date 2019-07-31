Army Chief Says Fight Persists against Strife, Terrorism and Israeli Greed

Army chief General Joseph Aoun said marking the 74th Army Day on Wednesday that incitement and tense rhetoric won’t be allowed to awaken a sleeping sedition.

“There will be no going back, and there is no place among the Lebanese for divisions,” said Aoun in his Order of the Day. "The rhetoric of incitement won't be allowed to awaken a sleeping sedition," he added.

Addressing the military, Aoun went on to say: "You have always fulfilled the duties entrusted to you and complied with the constitutional entitlements, and you have been honest guardians of democracy seeking the sole goal of making the tasks entrusted to you succeed.

“We learned that the major goal is to perform our duty without any considerations or personal benefits,” he said.

The Army commander said the Israeli enemy continues to violate Lebanon's land, air and maritime sovereignty and that for decades, many soldiers and civilians have been killed by repeated Israeli attacks.

He said the “efforts and sacrifices of the military will continue to confront Israel’s greed and combat terrorism.”