Hariri Says Lebanon Has Industry-Related Capabilities

Prime Minister Saad Hariri stressed on Wednesday that support for Lebanon’s industry will not stop despite the political differences lingering between its parties.

“We care for our country, and we will continue supporting the Lebanese industry despite the political differences which will be solved eventually,” said Hariri at the inauguration of the national campaign to support Lebanese industry.

“To all those sceptical about Lebanon’s industrial potentials we say: Yes Lebanon has industry-related capabilities that we are able to export abroad. We must also focus on industries that have added value,” said the PM.

The Premier said: “The next stage will focus on encouraging and stimulating productive sectors in Lebanon.”