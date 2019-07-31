Jreissati: Sorting Waste at Source Compulsory to Resolve Crisis

Environment Minister Fadi Jreissati on Wednesday stressed the need to sort garbage at source in order to resolve the waste management crisis, as he blamed the state for a looming crisis as the Jdeideh landfill is nearing full capacity.

“Without sorting waste at source there can be no solution for the crisis,” said Jreissati during a dialogue on solid waste plan.

“Waste burning is a crime and the State is responsible for the current situation we have come to in regarding the trash file,” he said.

The solid waste plan is “based on decentralization,” said the Minister, pointing out that the municipal police will be trained to be an “environmental police.”