Jreissati: Sorting Waste at Source Compulsory to Resolve Crisis
Environment Minister Fadi Jreissati on Wednesday stressed the need to sort garbage at source in order to resolve the waste management crisis, as he blamed the state for a looming crisis as the Jdeideh landfill is nearing full capacity.
“Without sorting waste at source there can be no solution for the crisis,” said Jreissati during a dialogue on solid waste plan.
“Waste burning is a crime and the State is responsible for the current situation we have come to in regarding the trash file,” he said.
The solid waste plan is “based on decentralization,” said the Minister, pointing out that the municipal police will be trained to be an “environmental police.”
Totally agree and that is why the whole lot of you should have been sorted before entering public office.
If by sorting the waste at source he means at the home front? then good luck with that in a culture that believes that godliness means you take a bath once a week and garbage is someone else's problem lol.
Take a look at the roads and streets in the capitol and that will give you a good idea how truly the Lebanese feel about sorting....