Aoun Marks Army Day: Military Rights are Preserved but Sacrifice is Required

President Michel Aoun addressed the military on Thursday in a speech marking Army Day saying that efforts won’t be spared to preserve their rights but also stressing the need for “sacrifices” during difficult circumstances.

The President’s speech said:

Lebanon is going through difficult economic and financial circumstances, some of which were imposed by the regional wars and the global economic situation, others were the result of years and years of accumulated mistakes, but we are able to overcome them and save the homeland from its grips if we are determined to do so.

The dangers to which the country is exposed are not necessarily purely military ... The economic risks are more severe and more deadly, the most serious of what Lebanon is suffering today, and it affects everyone.

Do we withdraw?

Do we leave it to its own fate?

Do we reject a simple sacrifice for trivial gains, we who have sacrificed our blood and lives?

Temporary sacrifice is required of all the Lebanese without exception...If we do not all sacrifice today, we rescue losing it all at the table of the international lending institutions and the harsh economic and financial conditions they could impose.

At this stage, Lebanon does not benefit from evoking the language and practices of the past, awakening sensitive issues (already addressed) in the Taef Accord.

Recalling the language of the past, whether in politics or in administration, harms national life and threatens to slow the growth process... and it must stop immediately ... !!!

The Taef Accord, which I committed to implement in my oath of office and the government committed to in the policy statement, constitutes an umbrella for the protection of the National Pact by safeguarding the rights of all and achieving a balance among the various segments of society and its components. Therefore, no practice or position can contradict his spirituality.

Rest assured that from my position and in accordance with my responsibilities, I will always respect your rights and your dignity, just like you preserve the dignity of the nation with your sacrifices.

Congratulations to the army, to the graduated officers and to the Lebanese