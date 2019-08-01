Jumblat: Support for Taef Agreement Must Be Proven in Deeds

Progressive Socialist Party chief ex-MP Walid Jumblat congratulated the Lebanese military on Army Day as he voiced hopes that “mentalities” of rival “confrontations” are genuinely dropped.

“The Lebanese army is the country’s armour and protector of civil peace, stability and the entire branches of security agencies,” said Jumblat in a tweet.

He added: “I hope that some drop down the mentality of fronts and to show support for the Taef Agreement in deeds not only in words.”

“The future is much more important than the rigid past,” he concluded.