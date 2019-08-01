Mobile version

EU to Work with Top Iran Diplomat despite US Sanctions

by Naharnet Newsdesk 01 August 2019, 14:08
W460

The European Union said Thursday it regrets the US decision to impose sanctions against Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and vowed to continue working with him.

"We regret this decision," said Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela, a spokesman for EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini. 

"From our side, we will continue to work with Mr Zarif as Iran's most senior diplomat and in view of the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels," Martin said.

SourceAgence France Presse
World
Comments 0