Rahi: The Lebanese Identity is in Danger

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi said on Friday that the new political crisis in Lebanon and the “suffocating” economic conditions constitute a “threat” to Lebanon’s national identity and image.

“The Lebanese identity is threatened today by the new deteriorating political reality and the stifling socio-economic crisis,” said Rahi at the inauguration of the Socio-Economic Forum in Bkirki.

“Violations of the Constitution and introducing new norms are slowly dispeling Lebanon’s image and driving the Lebanese, especially young Christians, to emigrate. Meanwhile, two million displaced and refugees from Syria and Palestine are instituted in Lebanon by a destructive international policy, ” he added.

“Unfortunately, the responsible political group in our state does not pay attention to our youth, but rather closes the horizons of their aspirations and opens the doors wide for emigration. Around 40% of our youth are unemployed,” said the Patriarch.

“Do political officials realize that a nation without educated young people has no future?” Rahi asked.