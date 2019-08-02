'Khomeini' Assassination Sparks Clashes in Ain el-Hilweh
Armed clashes broke out Friday afternoon in the Ain el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp following the assassination of Hussein Alaeddine, aka “Abu Hassan Khomeini”.
The National News Agency said RPGs and machineguns were being used heavily in the camp’s al-Sifsaf area.
Khomeini was gunned down at the hands of unknown assailants as he was taking part in a Palestinian demo comprising all of the camp’s political forces.
The demonstration, held in support of Palestinian labor rights, was passing through al-Fawqani street, NNA said.
The man was rushed to the Labib Medical Center in Sidon where he succumbed to his wounds.
The head of the Joint Palestinian Force Colonel Bassam al-Saad meanwhile said that the joint political leadership will hold an urgent meeting to “take the necessary measures and arrest the perpetrators.”
Why do we still have Palestinian “colonels” and soldiers inside Lebanon ?
Honestly, when I see how retarded they are, I can say I understand why Israel is treating them the way they are.
But hold on SOS we still have Kizb that claims they want to liberate Palestine for these dwwebs! looool 7awash 100% Badu will never change.
Falasteen isn’t going to be liberated from Beloeil aka Ayn el Helweh, Miye x2 or Sabra & Chattila . These idiots should walk to the Fatima gate or Shebaa and force their way in. I don’t see them doing this. They’re liars, they’re local bullies submitting innocent families to their will... creating more misery which in turn strengthens their illegitimate authority. Pretty much the same modus operandi Hizbala uses.