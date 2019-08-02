Mustaqbal Says Hariri 'Knows His Jurisdiction' after Aoun Asks Him to Convene Cabinet

Prime Minister Saad Hariri has received a phone call from President Michel Aoun, who asked him to “hold a cabinet session as soon as possible,” news portal Mustaqbal Web, which is affiliated with Hariri’s al-Mustaqbal Movement, said on Friday.

Hariri adviser ex-MP Ammar Houry meanwhile told al-Markazia news agency that “PM Hariri knows his constitutional jurisdiction very well.”

“Efforts to resolve the crisis are still ongoing but a happy ending has not been reached yet,” Houry added.

Responding to a question, the PM’s aide said “linking between the government’s work and the Mt. Lebanon problem is what is blocking the solution.”

“The main problem is the demand that Cabinet discuss the referral of the al-Basatin incident to the Judicial Council, whereas it is unacceptable to confine the two issues to each other,” Houry added.

An informed governmental source meanwhile told al-Jadeed TV that Hariri does not want to hold an “explosive” cabinet session, stressing that the premier “will not put Mt. Lebanon’s security at risk.”