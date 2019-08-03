Salameh: Lira Stable, Talk of Bankruptcy Risk Unjustified
Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh on Saturday reassured that the status of the Lebanese lira is "stable."
"All talk that Lebanon is a country facing the risk of bankruptcy is unjustified scientifically and in the language of numbers," Salameh said during an economic conference in Bkirki.
"As usual, there are always negative rumors in the Lebanese markets, but even if rating agencies downrate Lebanon's ranking, this will not affect the banking sector, seeing as its impact would lower the solvency ratio from 16% to 12%, which would still be above the threshold required internationally," the governor added.
It is not stable. With the likes of Berri in power, we are on a collision course with financial catastrophe.
One thing can save us.
Finding oil and gas. Quickly. Selling it. And paying part of the debt.
Another thing can buy us time. Fed chairman lowering US interest rates. An accomodative policy in the US would lower our cost of debt. And give us some time. Otherwize, we wont last.
More seriously, when a state is not paying the amount dues to the public work companies or hospitals for exemple in order to decrease the size of the budget deficit, it means we are already bankrupted