Report: Govt. Stalemate Awaiting Berri’s Initiative

The repercussions of the deadly Qabrshmoun incident raise fears of an aggravating political crisis in light of failed attempts to resolve the issue that suspended cabinet meetings since July 2, amid Speaker Nabih Berri’s initiative to resolve the stalemate.

The cabinet paralysis has taken a toll on the financial and economic levels, said An Nahar newspaper, adding to a new tension arising between Baabda Palace (President Michel Aoun) and the Grand Serail (PM Saad Hariri) against the background of Aoun urging Hariri to call for a cabinet session as soon as possible.

The President’s call sparked a new row over constitutional powers of the president and prime minister as stipulated in the 1989 Taef Accord. The Premier’s al-Mustaqbal Movement defended the premier’s right in convening the cabinet.

A ministerial source who spoke on condition of anonymity told Saudi Asharq al-Awsat daily that “Hariri is keen on convening the cabinet since it falls in his interest to reactivate the government work.” But added that “reaching a comprehensive reconciliation ahead of cabinet meeting is preferable to counter any political clash inside the cabinet.”

The source added that Speaker Nabih Berri believes a “reconciliation (between the Progressive Socialist Party and Lebanese Democratic Party) is a compulsory corridor,” before the cabinet convenes.

The pan-Arab al-Hayat daily quoted unnamed sources as saying that “efforts are underway focusing on the initiative put forward by Berri and that will focus on three solution routes: the judicial, security and political. It also focuses on pushing for a government session without including the Qabrshmoun incident on the agenda.”

Sources of Hariri said they pin hopes on the initiative of Berri to reconcile between the PSP of ex-MP Walid Jumblat and the LDP of MP Talal Arslan, and to facilitate a cabinet meeting.

Moreover, PSP sources said they “insist that a representative of Hizbullah participates in the reconciliation with the Lebanese Democratic Party so that we can reconcile with the original and not with the agent.”