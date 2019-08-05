Bou Saab Says ‘Won’t Allow’ any Meddling in Judiciary
Minister of Defense Elias Bou Saab said that any attempt to interfere in the judicial affairs will not be tolerated, renewing trust in Lebanon's judicial system, the National News Agency reported on Monday.
“We have learnt from President Michel Aoun not to meddle in (the state’s) institutions. We do believe in the judicial system and the state. We will not let anybody interfere,” said Bou Saab in remarks at the inauguration ceremony of the Army Square in Kerserwan’s Qattine-Harharaya region.
"My role is to protect the judges who have been under threat but who fear nothing today for we are in a strong state under a strong tenure,” the Minister said.
Bou Saad was referring to the Qabrshmoun case that triggered controversy between political parties over its referral to the Judicial Court.
I cannot decide what sillier; this Syrian tool claiming he will not let anyone meddle in the judiciary when Salim "Jarssaty", who is now a State Minister without portfolio , acting as if he's still Justice Minister. Or claiming that he learned from Michel Aoun of all people not to meddle. When everything Aoun's done, since he bust onto the political scene courtesy of Amine Gemayel, was to meddle in all aspects of the state's institutions and circumventing the constitution. Aoun couldn't even not meddle in the FPM leadership electing even thought he promised he wouldn't. BTW what does the defense minister has to do with the judiciary? The mere fact that he's speaking on it is tantamount to meddling.
He personally interfered with the military court and had the judge replaced with مارسيل باسيل, a aouni judge with prejudgement.
An independent justice implies that politicians must zip it. This Bou Saab is the counter example of what must be done. Finally, the file that was destined to Fadi Akiki and judge Fadi Sawan was transferred to the FPM corrupt magistrate Marcel Bassil. This is yet another Peter Germanos case. When will the people wake up and have these corrupt magistrates tried and jailed ?
"My role is to protect the judges who have been under threat"
Surely the judges come under the umbrella of the Ministry of Justice.
Excuse me but if Bou Saab is Minister of Defence why is he make statements regarding the Ministry of Justice?
Dudes.. look at them.. all smiling and such.. forming a happy circle around the little flame.. singing Frère Jacques!!.. Incidentally.. which Jaysh is his highness.. our tinny Qawmi defense minister celebrating with this square and his little plaque?.. His beloved Syrian Arab Army al-bassilat.. or the Lebanese army it spent years.. trying to destroy?