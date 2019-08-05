Bou Saab Says ‘Won’t Allow’ any Meddling in Judiciary

Minister of Defense Elias Bou Saab said that any attempt to interfere in the judicial affairs will not be tolerated, renewing trust in Lebanon's judicial system, the National News Agency reported on Monday.

“We have learnt from President Michel Aoun not to meddle in (the state’s) institutions. We do believe in the judicial system and the state. We will not let anybody interfere,” said Bou Saab in remarks at the inauguration ceremony of the Army Square in Kerserwan’s Qattine-Harharaya region.

"My role is to protect the judges who have been under threat but who fear nothing today for we are in a strong state under a strong tenure,” the Minister said.

Bou Saad was referring to the Qabrshmoun case that triggered controversy between political parties over its referral to the Judicial Court.