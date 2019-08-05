Raad Meets Berri, Says Political Situation 'Needs Prayer'

MP Mohammed Raad, the head of Hizbullah’s Loyalty to Resistance bloc, held talks Monday in Ain el-Tineh with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

LBCI television said the discussions tackled “the latest developments.”

Asked whether the political deadlock is headed for a solution, Raad told reporters: “We need prayer.”

The Cabinet has not convened for several weeks now in connection with the political standoff over the deadly Qabrshmoun incident.

Several initiatives to resolve the crisis have been rejected by the feuding parties.