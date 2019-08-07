MP Khalil: New Electoral Law Proposal Pushes for Single Constituency

MP Anwar al-Khalil said on Wednesday that a new parliamentary election law proposed by the Development and Liberation bloc makes Lebanon one electoral constituency.

“The new law proposal would achieve validity and credibility of representation away from the mishaps of the previous law because it is non-sectarian and guarantees broad national representation,” said Khalil.

He said “presenting it two years in advance before the next parliamentary elections gives everyone enough time to discuss and weigh it better.”

Speaker Nabih Berri had tasked a mini-panel of the Development and Liberation bloc composed of MPs Khalil, Hani Qobeisi and Ibrahim Azar to register a new electoral law proposal in the General Secretariat of the Parliament to take its legal course.

“The new law suggests making Lebanon a single electoral district not 15 constituencies as in the previous law, distributes seats equally between Christians and Muslims in accordance with the Constitution, adopts proportional system abolishing the preferential vote, raises the number of deputies to 134 by increasing 6 seats for expatriates and setting a mandatory quota for women deputies, reducing the voting age to 18 years,” said Khalil.

In 2018, Lebanon held its legislative elections based on a new electoral law adopted in 2017 that provides a proportional representation system for the first time in the history of the country.