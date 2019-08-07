UK Embassy in Beirut Says Applications for Chevening Masters Scholarships are Open

Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open between 5 August and 5 November 2019, with applications to be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply, the British embassy in Lebanon said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential who also have strong academic backgrounds. The scholarship offers full financial support for future leaders to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

Lebanese and (Palestinians residing in Lebanon) are eligible to apply under the Lebanon scheme, including the ‘Rebecca Dykes Chevening Scholarship’ that is granted every year – under the same Chevening criteria - to a female Lebanese or Palestinian residing in Lebanon to pursue her Masters Degree in the UK in subject areas related to Gender Studies, Peace and Conflict Studies, Development and Human Rights and Refugee and Migration Studies and other similar fields.

Since the program was created in 1983, over 50,000 outstanding professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening. There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2020/2021 academic year, demonstrating the UK’s ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow. The Chevening alumni network in Lebanon has more than 200 alumni.

Visit www.chevening.org/scholarships for detailed information on the eligibility criteria and scholarship specifications.

You can also contact the Communications office at the British Embassy Beirut on 01-960852/3.