Military Judge Stops Looking into al-Basatin Suit Pending Appeal Fate
Military Examining Magistrate Marcel Bassil has decided to stop looking into the lawsuit filed over the al-Basatin incident pending a ruling from the Beirut civilian court of appeals, which is mulling the possibility of recusing Bassil for lack of jurisdiction, the National News Agency reported on Thursday.
“Judge Bassil’s decision comes in line with the text of Article 125 of the civilian trials penal code,” NNA said.
Defense lawyer for several defendants, Nashaat al-Hasaniyeh, had filed a request to recuse Bassil, the agency noted.
The al-Basatin incident was where the French imposed Article 24 of the Lebanese Constitution, which reserves half of its parliament for Christians, on the colonial domain. It is not spoken of in Lebanese society for fear of something or other. "Lebanese society" consists of about eight people, who don't care what anybody else thinks or says.
This includes Hezbullah.
So this is the euphemism for what Naharnet last month referred to as "the deadly Qabrshmoun incident". "Lebanese Society": we have to make that a capital "S". Copyright protection, the whole package. A corporate monstrosity.
So the larger area is Aley and the village is Qabrshmoun. What is al Basatin?