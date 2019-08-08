Military Judge Stops Looking into al-Basatin Suit Pending Appeal Fate

Military Examining Magistrate Marcel Bassil has decided to stop looking into the lawsuit filed over the al-Basatin incident pending a ruling from the Beirut civilian court of appeals, which is mulling the possibility of recusing Bassil for lack of jurisdiction, the National News Agency reported on Thursday.

“Judge Bassil’s decision comes in line with the text of Article 125 of the civilian trials penal code,” NNA said.

Defense lawyer for several defendants, Nashaat al-Hasaniyeh, had filed a request to recuse Bassil, the agency noted.