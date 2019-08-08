“Hariri from Baabda: Solutions Imminent, Good News Soon”

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Thursday sounded an upbeat tone regarding the possibility of resolving the row over the deadly Qabrshmoun incident in the coming days.

“The meeting was very positive and the solutions are imminent,” said Hariri after talks with President Michel Aoun at the Baabda Palace.

“I’m more optimistic than before and God willing, you will hear good news soon,” Hariri added.

General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, who is playing a mediation role, had joined the meeting between the two leaders.

LBCI television meanwhile reported that Ibrahim met with MP Talal Arslan following the Baabda meeting.

Quoting unnamed sources, LBCI said “the atmosphere is positive and in light of the outcome of Maj. Gen. Ibrahim’s contacts the next step will be decided.”

“Either the contacts manage to reach a solution, under which the Cabinet would convene Friday or Saturday, or else things would return to square one,” the sources added.

Ibrahim later headed to Ain el-Tineh for talks with Speaker Nabih Berri, according to media reports.

A Cabinet session was abruptly adjourned in the wake of the Qabrshmoun incident and the Council of Ministers has not convened since that meeting.

Two bodyguards of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib were killed in the incident and his party has insisted that the case should be referred to the Judicial Council, a demand opposed by the Progressive Socialist Party and its allies.