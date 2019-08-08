PSP Says U.S. Statement Reflects Concern over Bid to 'Subdue Judiciary'

The Progressive Socialist Party on Thursday voiced support for the statement issued by the U.S. embassy in Beirut regarding the Qabrshmoun incident.

“The statement reflects the West’s concern over what is happening in Lebanon, from the attempt to subdue the judiciary and blatantly interfere in its affairs to the attempt to fabricate a file that does not match the results of the investigations,” the PSP said in a statement reported by LBCI television.

The embassy statement said that the United States “supports fair and transparent judicial review without any political interference.”

“Any attempt to use the tragic June 30 event in (Qabrshmoun) to advance political objectives should be rejected. The U.S. has conveyed in clear terms to Lebanese authorities our expectation that they will handle this matter in a way that achieves justice without politically motivated inflammation of sectarian or communal tensions,” the statement added.

The Free Patriotic Movement, Hizbullah and some of their allies have slammed the statement as an “interference” in the affairs of Lebanon and its judiciary.