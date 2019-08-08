Hizbullah Bloc Condemns 'Foreign Interferences' after U.S. Embassy Statement

Hizbullah’s Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc on Thursday decried “foreign interferences” in Lebanon’s affairs, a day after the U.S. embassy in Beirut issued a rare statement regarding the Qabrshmoun incident.

“Experiences have proved that the exchange of tirades and bickering among the parties cannot produce a solution or resolve a problem, and that foreign interferences in the domestic affairs are condemned, whatever their source may be, because they do not serve the national interest or care about the country’s welfare,” the bloc said in a statement issued after its weekly meeting.

“In the face of the continuous economic deterioration in the country, we call for devising the appropriate solutions to resume the country’s functioning and we urge everyone to cooperate to achieve the public interests of Lebanon and the Lebanese,” the statement added.

Hizbullah's media department issued a statement later on Thursday, describing the U.S. move as "a blatant and insolent interference in Lebanese internal affairs" and "a severe insult to the state and its constitutional and judicial institutions."

The U.S. embassy statement issued Wednesday said that Washington “supports fair and transparent judicial review without any political interference.”

“Any attempt to use the tragic June 30 event in (Qabrshmoun) to advance political objectives should be rejected. The U.S. has conveyed in clear terms to Lebanese authorities our expectation that they will handle this matter in a way that achieves justice without politically motivated inflammation of sectarian or communal tensions,” the statement added.

The Progressive Socialist Party has accused ministers and judges loyal to President Michel Aoun and the Free Patriotic Movement of meddling in the judiciary in a bid to dictate the outcome of the probe.