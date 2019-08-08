Modi Says Kashmir Autonomy Revoked to Free it from 'Terrorism'
India's Kashmir region has been stripped of its autonomy to free it from "terrorism and separatism", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a televised speech to the nation Thursday.
"Friends, I have full belief that we will be able to free Jammu and Kashmir from terrorism and separatism under this system," Modi said, in his first comments on Monday's decision by his Hindu nationalist government to remove the region's special status.
