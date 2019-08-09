Report: Qabrshmoun Incidents to Draw European Reaction, ‘Sanctions’ on FPM

The political and economic crisis in Lebanon has reached unprecedented levels which “prompted” the United States to issue a statement on the Qabrshmoun incidents, a move likely to be replicated by Europe "paving way for sanctions" on the Free Patriotic Movement, the Kuwaiti al-Qabas daily reported on Friday.

A senior political source who spoke on condition of anonymity told the daily “the statement of the US embassy (on Qabrshmoun incidents) is unusual taking into consideration the US policy in dealing with security or local political events, and here lies its importance, considering that Washington would not intervene in the Lebanese crisis had it not reached an advanced stage of danger.”

The source urged Lebanese officials to read “carefully” the contents of the US statement issued at a time when “everyone believed that Lebanon is no longer present in the decision-making circles in Washington currently engaged in major issues like securing the Strait of Hormuz, and its crisis with North Korea.”

The source pointed out that the US embassy warning against “any attempt to exploit the incident for political objectives,” meant to deliver a message that ex-MP Walid Jumblat is part of the Lebanese structure and is not abandoned internationally.

“According to European circles,” said the source, “a statement similar to that of the US embassy could be issued to pave the way for US sanctions that may affect officials of the Free Patriotic Movement.”

On Wednesday, the embassy statement said that the United States “supports fair and transparent judicial review without any political interference.”

“Any attempt to use the tragic June 30 event in (Qabrshmoun) to advance political objectives should be rejected. The U.S. has conveyed in clear terms to Lebanese authorities our expectation that they will handle this matter in a way that achieves justice without politically motivated inflammation of sectarian or communal tensions,” the statement added.

The Free Patriotic Movement, Hizbullah and some of their allies have slammed the statement as an “interference” in the affairs of Lebanon and its judiciary.