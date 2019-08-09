ISF Chief: Summer in Lebanon Safe and Promising

Internal Security Forces chief Maj. Gen. Imad Othman assured on Friday that “Lebanon’s summer will be safe and promising,” and the security forces are working hard to relay a message that Lebanon is a safe haven for tourists.

“Summer season in Lebanon will be safe and promising. The security forces are working around the clock to provide all the requirements of stability for the success of the summer season, and to send a strong message that Lebanon is a safe haven for tourists, expatriates and its people,” said Othman in an interview with General Security magazine.

“With the approval of the budget by the Parliament, the hope was that Lebanon enters a new stage of financial and monetary stability but some political and security happenings emerged and confused this hope. Economic stability remains incomplete if not accompanied with political stability, regularity of institutions and reduction in tense rhetoric,” added Othman.

The ISF chief pointed out that security agencies carry their tasks better under a stable economic and political situation.

“The combination of economic and political stability allows the security and military forces to carry out their duties in a professional manner, and to devote more time to fighting the scourges facing Lebanese society," Othman added.