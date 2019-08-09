Jumblat-Arslan Reconciliation Reached in Baabda, Cabinet to Meet Saturday

Lebanon’s top leaders on Friday managed to secure a reconciliation between Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat and Lebanese Democratic Party chief Talal Arslan, ending weeks of political deadlock and tensions over the deadly Qabrshmoun incident.

The meeting was chaired by President Michel Aoun and attended by Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

“A frankness and reconciliation meeting was held at the Baabda Palace and the conferees condemned the tragic incident which left two people dead and several wounded and which has become in the hands of the military judiciary,” Hariri announced from Baabda, reciting a statement issued after the meeting.

“The military judiciary is probing the case in line with the applicable laws and the Cabinet will take the appropriate decision in light of the outcome of the investigations,” Hariri added, announcing that the Cabinet will convene in Baabda at 11:00 am Saturday.

“A reconciliation has taken place,” Hariri confirmed.

Berri for his part described the reconciliation as an "achievement."

A Cabinet session was abruptly adjourned in the wake of the incident and Hariri refrained from scheduling any session to avoid a possible clash in Cabinet.

Arslan had insisted that the case should be referred to the Judicial Council, a top court that looks into crimes against national security, a demand opposed by Jumblat and his allies.

The Military Court has recently started looking into the case, amid accusations by Jumblat and the PSP that ministers and judges close to Aoun and the Free Patriotic Movement were interfering to dictate the outcome of the probe.

Two bodyguards of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib were killed and a third was wounded in a clash with PSP supporters in Qabrshmoun. A PSP supporter was also injured as the minister escaped unharmed.

Gharib and Arslan described the incident as an ambush and an assassination attempt as Jumblat and the PSP accused the minister’s bodyguards of forcing their way and opening fire on protesters.

Earlier on Friday, Jumblat announced that he would take part in a "reconciliation meeting" comprising "the higher leadership" and Arslan.

For his part, Arslan replied in a tweet saying: “The meeting in Baabda is a meeting of candor and a roadmap, not a reconciliation until this moment."

“The candor meeting can possibly turn into a reconciliation if previous initiatives were taken into account,” he said.

LBCI television said the PSP had agreed to an “initiative suggested by Berri.”