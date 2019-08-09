High-Level Meeting Expected in Baabda to Reconcile Jumblat, Arslan

A reconciliation meeting is to be held Friday afternoon in the Baabda Presidential Palace in the presence of President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri, PM Saad Hariri, Progressive Socialist Party chief Walid Jumblat and Lebanese Democratic Party chief MP Talal Arslan.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. according to media reports.

Jumblat announced that he would take part in a "reconciliation meeting" comprising "the higher leadership" and Arslan.

For his part, Arslan replied in a tweet saying: “The meeting in Baabda is a meeting of candor and a roadmap, not a reconciliation until this moment."

“The candor meeting can possibly turn into a reconciliation if previous initiatives were taken into account,” he said.

LBCI television said the PSP has agreed to an “initiative suggested by Berri” and that they were “awaiting the approval of other parties,” in reference to Arslan.

Aoun meanwhile presided over a financial-economic meeting in Baabda in the presence of Berri, Hariri, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, State Minister for Presidency Affairs Salim Jreissati, Economy Minister Mansour Bteish, the head of the finance parliamentary committee MP Ibrahim Kanaan, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, the head of the Association of Banks Salim Sfeir and Presidency Director-General Antoine Choucair.

The National News Agency said the conferees were discussing "the financial and economic situations in the country."