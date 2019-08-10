Arslan on Qabrshmoun Reconciliation: More Talks are Needed

Lebanese Democratic Party leader MP Talal Arslan held a press conference Saturday dwelling on the reconciliation talks with the Progressive Socilalist Party on the Qabrshmoun incidents that took place Friday at Baabda Palace.

"What happened in Baabda is a summary of initiatives. What was issued yesterday is a brief summary of the four initiatives that contain the same content," Arslan said.

Arslan described the Baabda meeting as "good,'' saying it was the first move to ease tension after the deadly incident noting that more talks are needed to resolve its ramifications.

Finally, the MP stressed President's keenness to solve the problem in order to maintain justice, law and security in the country.