Al-Rahi Says Lebanese Politicians ‘Experts in Creating Obstacles’

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday said Lebanese politicians are “experts in creating and resolving obstacles,” referring to the latest deadlock over the deadly Qabrshmoun incident.

“Lebanese politicians have proved anew that they are experts in creating obstacles and paralysis and in resolving the obstacles and resuming activity, after they subject the state and the people to hefty financial and economic losses,” al-Rahi said in his Sunday Mass sermon.

Lamenting that “the Lebanese state is living a lethal political rift,” the patriarch said “divisions within the state started with the failure to abide by the 1990 Taef Accord.”

The political parties reached a reconciliation Friday in Baabda after weeks of political deadlock in the wake of the Qabrshmoun incident.

Cabinet sessions resumed following the reconciliation.