Al-Rahi Says Lebanese Politicians ‘Experts in Creating Obstacles’
Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday said Lebanese politicians are “experts in creating and resolving obstacles,” referring to the latest deadlock over the deadly Qabrshmoun incident.
“Lebanese politicians have proved anew that they are experts in creating obstacles and paralysis and in resolving the obstacles and resuming activity, after they subject the state and the people to hefty financial and economic losses,” al-Rahi said in his Sunday Mass sermon.
Lamenting that “the Lebanese state is living a lethal political rift,” the patriarch said “divisions within the state started with the failure to abide by the 1990 Taef Accord.”
The political parties reached a reconciliation Friday in Baabda after weeks of political deadlock in the wake of the Qabrshmoun incident.
Cabinet sessions resumed following the reconciliation.
He has a cut in pay coming. He's earned it. He does the Lord's work, however, in mentioning the Taef Accord, which nobody ever signed off on because it was never written down and the public, therefore, never got a chance to vote on it. You think Lebanese Muslims would go to the polls to elect themselves out of power in perpetuity by handing "Christians" half the legislature, come what may (Article 24 of the Constitution)? Aoun made reference to this last week in talking about the transitional period to non-confessionalism mentioned in another Article. I know you haven't forgotten any of this stuff, but you're trying to, and that's not good for you.