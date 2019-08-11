Raad: Enemy Readying to Wage War, We'll Teach It a Lesson

The head of Hizbullah’s Loyalty to Resistance bloc MP Mohammed Raad on Sunday stressed that his group would teach Israel a lesson should it wage a new war on Lebanon.

“We laud anything that heals the rift in our domestic arena and anything that brings the parties together and consolidates our internal situations,” Raad said during a ceremony to honor students in the southern town of Harouf, apparently referring to the reconciliation that was reached Friday at the Baabda Palace.

“We must draw everyone’s attention to the importance of not turning a blind eye to the strategic existential enemy that is lurking against us; sowing divides, problems and discord among us; inciting us against each other; and pushing countries to back a camp against another,” Raad warned.

He added: “The enemy is readying to wage war on us, but the resistance is ready to confront it with our men, society, capabilities and everything we have prepared for it. It would be delusional if it is thinking that it can defeat our society. It must rather expect a paralysis of its entity and that its fate will be at stake.”

“We will teach it an additional lesson that threatens its presence and continuity should it think of launching any hostile war against our country,” Raad went on to say.