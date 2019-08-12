Jumblat Receives Phone Call from Aoun

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat received Monday morning a phone call from President Michel Aoun.

A statement issued by the PSP said the talks tackled the “general situations.”

The development follows Friday’s reconciliation at the presidential palace between Jumblat and Lebanese Democratic Party chief Talal Arslan, which put an end to weeks of tensions between the political parties and allowed the resumption of cabinet sessions.

The tensions were sparked by the deadly incident in the Aley town of Qabrshmoun in which two bodyguards of State Minister for Refugee Affairs Saleh al-Gharib were killed in a clash with PSP supporters.