Geagea Condemns 'Israeli Army Practices against Unarmed Palestinians'

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Monday deplored “the Israeli army’s practices against unarmed Palestinians” at the al-Aqsa mosque compound.

“I strongly condemn this army’s attack against worshipers at the al-Aqsa mosque compound on Eid al-Adha,” Geagea said in a tweet.

“I call for a quick international and Arab action for the sake of keeping a chance for a peace that would give each their right,” the LF leader added.