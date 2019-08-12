Geagea Condemns 'Israeli Army Practices against Unarmed Palestinians'
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Monday deplored “the Israeli army’s practices against unarmed Palestinians” at the al-Aqsa mosque compound.
“I strongly condemn this army’s attack against worshipers at the al-Aqsa mosque compound on Eid al-Adha,” Geagea said in a tweet.
“I call for a quick international and Arab action for the sake of keeping a chance for a peace that would give each their right,” the LF leader added.
Instead of worrying about what Israel does to the Palestinians, shouldn't you worry about what Lebanon does to Palos on our soil? Because You have the power to help them here unlike those beyond the border.
If the minister would only open his eyes he might, only might, discover some interesting facts.
How did the events at Al-Aksa come about.
1. The Waqf of Jerusalem closed all the other Mosques in the city so that anyone who wanted to pray could only do so at Al-Aksa.
2. Not one single Moslem was refused entry to Haram as Sharif
3. No Jews were allowed there
4. The police were only there to keep order amongst the thousands of the people there to pray.
5. There was not a single Israel Army person there.
6. So where exactly did the "unarmed" Palestinians find the stones, sticks, chairs etc to attack the police?