Jreissati: Waste Crisis in North Nearing a Solution

Environment Minister Fadi Jreissati said it was “shameful” how “sectarianism” is affecting solutions for the waste crisis in Lebanon, pointing out that efforts are ongoing to resolve the newly emerged crisis in the Northern districts of Zgharta, al-Koura, Bsharri and Dinniyeh.

In a press conference from the Ministry, Jreissati stressed that “politicizing” solutions for the waste crisis will affect us all “we are the ones who will eventually pay the price.

"Establishing landfills is expensive, we can not establish separate landfills for each region. The truth of co-existence has been unveiled today: it is a lie,” he added.

“LAW Number 80 in 2018 stipulates that decentralization must be adopted in implementing integrated waste management through local administrations. We have to cooperate and not run away from responsibilities,” he said.

On the crisis in North Lebanon that emerged after the closure of Adweh landfill, he said: “We are growing closer to a solution, but people must know that it will not meet the approval of everyone. We have contacted the Mirador project owner and the land has been offered for free. There are four substitutes between Minyeh and Dinniyeh," he explained.

“Wherever we decide to establish a landfill we face opposition, but we must always choose for a less risky solution because there is no ecological solution without damage. Trash cannot be a platform for leadership," the Minister concluded.