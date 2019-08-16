Nasrallah Calls on Some Parties Not to 'Eliminate Others' in Their Sects

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday stressed that his party is not seeking to eliminate others in Lebanon despite its “victory” in the region, as he called on some parties not to “eliminate others in their sects.”

“We do not want to eliminate anyone and let no one blow disputes out of proportion. These are illusions and fears and the Lebanese must activate the government and parliament to address the pressing files,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech marking the end of the 2006 war with Israel.

“Any clash in the country is not in anyone's interest,” Nasrallah emphasized.

“Some parties want to eliminate the others in their sects and regions… We call for respecting the sizes reflected by the results of the parliamentary elections and I call on them not to eliminate the others in their sects and regions and not to be arrogant towards them. They should acknowledge their real sizes and deal with them accordingly,” Nasrallah added, apparently referring to the Progressive Socialist Party and its rivals in the Druze community.

“Had the other axis won, how would some local parties have acted towards Hizbullah and its allies?” Nasrallah wondered.

Stressing that Hizbullah will not act in Lebanon on the basis that it has “won in the region,” Nasrallah said his party “will not accept the elimination of anyone.”

As for the conflict with Israel, Nasrallah noted that “the strength of the equation in Lebanon is what’s deterring Israel from attacking Lebanon” but pointed out that “Israel does not only fear Hizbullah; it has started to realize that a war on Hizbullah will blow up the region.”

“Israel's domestic front is not ready to go to war,” Nasrallah said.

“This balance of terror is in Lebanon's interest and Hizbullah has become a regional force,” he added.

Addressing the Israeli army, Nasrallah repeated a warning he had issued in the past.

“Your battalions will be destroyed should you enter Lebanon and that will be broadcast live by TV stations,” he said.

“Had there been real national unity during the July War, Lebanon would have imposed its own conditions and I laud President (Michel) Aoun for his stance today,” Nasrallah went on to say.

“Today I heard remarks from President Aoun about the July War and when we have a brave and strong official stance and a strong army, people and resistance they will not manage to harm us,” Nasrallah added.

Noting that the 2006 war was an “American decision,” Hizbullah’s chief said the Israelis were only an “executive tool.”