Nasrallah Calls on Some Parties Not to 'Eliminate Others' in Their Sects
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday stressed that his party is not seeking to eliminate others in Lebanon despite its “victory” in the region, as he called on some parties not to “eliminate others in their sects.”
“We do not want to eliminate anyone and let no one blow disputes out of proportion. These are illusions and fears and the Lebanese must activate the government and parliament to address the pressing files,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech marking the end of the 2006 war with Israel.
“Any clash in the country is not in anyone's interest,” Nasrallah emphasized.
“Some parties want to eliminate the others in their sects and regions… We call for respecting the sizes reflected by the results of the parliamentary elections and I call on them not to eliminate the others in their sects and regions and not to be arrogant towards them. They should acknowledge their real sizes and deal with them accordingly,” Nasrallah added, apparently referring to the Progressive Socialist Party and its rivals in the Druze community.
“Had the other axis won, how would some local parties have acted towards Hizbullah and its allies?” Nasrallah wondered.
Stressing that Hizbullah will not act in Lebanon on the basis that it has “won in the region,” Nasrallah said his party “will not accept the elimination of anyone.”
As for the conflict with Israel, Nasrallah noted that “the strength of the equation in Lebanon is what’s deterring Israel from attacking Lebanon” but pointed out that “Israel does not only fear Hizbullah; it has started to realize that a war on Hizbullah will blow up the region.”
“Israel's domestic front is not ready to go to war,” Nasrallah said.
“This balance of terror is in Lebanon's interest and Hizbullah has become a regional force,” he added.
Addressing the Israeli army, Nasrallah repeated a warning he had issued in the past.
“Your battalions will be destroyed should you enter Lebanon and that will be broadcast live by TV stations,” he said.
“Had there been real national unity during the July War, Lebanon would have imposed its own conditions and I laud President (Michel) Aoun for his stance today,” Nasrallah went on to say.
“Today I heard remarks from President Aoun about the July War and when we have a brave and strong official stance and a strong army, people and resistance they will not manage to harm us,” Nasrallah added.
Noting that the 2006 war was an “American decision,” Hizbullah’s chief said the Israelis were only an “executive tool.”
-
16 August 2019, 18:49
Nasrallah: We do not want to eliminate anyone and let no one blow disputes out of proportion. These are illusions and fears and the Lebanese must activate the government and parliament to address the pressing files.
-
16 August 2019, 18:47
Nasrallah: Any clash in the country is not in anyone's interest.
-
16 August 2019, 18:46
Nasrallah: Some parties want to eliminate the others in their sects.
-
16 August 2019, 18:44
Nasrallah: Had the other axis won, how would some local parties have acted towards Hizbullah and its allies?
-
16 August 2019, 18:41
Nasrallah: We will not act in Lebanon on the basis that we have won in the region... and we will not accept the elimination of anyone.
-
16 August 2019, 18:39
Nasrallah: A war on Iran would be a war on the entire axis of resistance. A war on Iran means that the entire region will be set ablaze.
-
16 August 2019, 18:31
Nasrallah: The strength of the equation in Lebanon is what’s deterring Israel from attacking Lebanon… Israel does not only fear Hizbullah; it has started to realize that a war on Hizbullah will blow up the region.
-
16 August 2019, 18:27
Nasrallah: Israel's domestic front is not ready to go to war.
-
16 August 2019, 18:20
Nasrallah: This balance of terror is in Lebanon's interest.
-
16 August 2019, 18:19
Nasrallah: Hizbullah has become a regional force.
-
16 August 2019, 18:18
Nasrallah addressing Israeli army: Your battalions will be destroyed should you enter Lebanon and that will be broadcast live by TV stations.
-
16 August 2019, 18:15
Nasrallah: Had there been real national unity during the July War, Lebanon would have imposed its own conditions and I laud President Aoun for his stance today.
-
16 August 2019, 18:11
Nasrallah: We are confident that what happened in the July War was a victory from God and there is no other explanation. Today we are strong and we will be strong. Today I heard remarks from President Aoun about the July War and when we have a brave and strong official stance and a strong army and people and resistance they will not manage to harm us.
-
16 August 2019, 18:05
Nasrallah: An Arab official told me that Bolton had informed Arab officials in New York that the war would not stop before Hizbullah is crushed. They stopped the war because the Israelis could no longer carry on with it and because they realized that they were headed for a major disaster.
-
16 August 2019, 18:04
Nasrallah: There was no national unity during the July war, let us not fool ourselves.
-
16 August 2019, 18:01
Nasrallah: Israel realized that it was headed for a major disaster had it continued the war… and I honestly say that some of the commanders who were with me wanted to continue the battle in order to achieve stunning results, but our choice was to cease the fighting for the sake of our people.
-
16 August 2019, 17:56
Nasrallah: The 2006 war was an American decision and the Israelis were only an executive tool.
-
16 August 2019, 17:49
Nasrallah: The Lebanese are the ones who created their safety in Lebanon and the South. The army-people-resistance equation is what created this. The round-the-clock efforts of the army and security forces and agencies in preserving the border and domestic security in the South and entire Lebanon must be honored, appreciated and noted.
-
16 August 2019, 17:45
Nasrallah: This security, safety and serenity, and this surplus of power as some say, did not come for free.
