PSP Takes Part in Hizbullah Rally, Calls for Dialogue

A representative of the Progressive Socialist Party on Friday took part in a rally organized by Hizbullah in the southern town of Bint Jbeil to mark the anniversary of the end of the 2006 war with Israel.

“We in the PSP find ourselves in our land on an occasion of such a type and magnitude,” PSP general secretary Zafer Nasser told al-Jadeed television in live remarks from the rally.

Asked whether the PSP’s participation is an “introduction” for a meeting between Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and PSP leader Walid Jumblat following the latest tensions between the two parties, Nasser said “the role that is being played by Speaker Nabih Berri might push things in this direction in the coming period.”

“Things are going in a positive manner and dialogue is the natural framework for discussing differences,” the PSP official added.