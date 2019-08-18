Hariri Hosts Pompeo for Lunch

Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his wife Lara hosted at their ranch near Washington DC the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife for a lunch banquet, Hariri's press office said on Sunday.

Hariri's sons Hussam and Abdul Aziz and his daughter Louloua, former Minister Ghattas Khoury and his daughter Jenny as well as Rafik Bizri attended.

On Friday, Hariri said that he heard from the U.S. administration its support for the Lebanese Army, adding that Pompeo renewed during his meeting with him Thursday his country's support for Lebanon politically and economically and the U.S. keenness to continue to work on resolving the land and sea borders demarcation issue.