Hariri Returns to Beirut, Opens Second Airport Expansion Phase

Prime Minister Saad Hariri opened on Tuesday the second expansion phase of the Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut in a move to ease congestion at the airport.

The PM inaugurated the phase as soon as he landed in Beirut returning from a visit to the United States.

Interior Minister Raya al-Hassan, Transport Minister Youssef Fenianos accompanied Hariri in the opening.

Hariri told reporters after the opening that “improvements are aimed at easing the procedures for passengers which we have been working on for a while now.”

The new phase aimed at easing congestion, at the only operational commercial airport in the country, installed six new scanners to the two current ones in the departures area.

The first phase in July installed baggage scanners and 12 General Security counters to the 22 currently in the departures area.