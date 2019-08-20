Mustaqbal Slams Those who 'Opened Fire' at Hariri's U.S. Visit

Al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc on Tuesday lashed out at parties who “opened fire” at Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s visit to Washington, as it called for resuming dialogue over a national defense strategy.

“The bloc condemns some stances and hypotheses that accompanied the Washington visit and approached it based on partisan calculations and narrow wishes,” Mustaqbal said in a statement issued after its weekly meeting.

“The prime minister’s missions will not be subject to any local or foreign agendas other than the agenda of the Lebanese state’s higher interests,” the bloc stressed.

“Instead of rushing to open fire at the Washington visit, the circles of skepticism, obstruction and incitement should have paid attention to the positivities that serve Lebanon’s interest, which were mentioned by the U.S. secretary of state and the chief of the World Bank, who lauded the encouraging remarks he heard from PM Hariri and announced the Bank’s commitment to supporting Lebanon’s growth and economic rise,” Mustaqbal added.

Separately, the bloc said that the issue of the national defense strategy should be a “permanent item on the agenda of national dialogue meetings."

“In this regard, it will be in the national interest to send positive messages to Lebanon’s partners and friends that reiterate the state’s commitment to strengthening legitimate institutions and protecting the lines of support that are earmarked for the Lebanese army and security institutions,” Mustaqbal added.