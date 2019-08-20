Arslan Urges 'Real Partnership' in Mt. Lebanon after Baabda Meeting

Lebanese Democratic Party leader Talal Arslan on Tuesday described the Baabda reconciliation as a “first step” towards resolving the crisis created by the deadly Qabrshmoun incident, but noted that more steps are needed.

Speaking to reporters after taking part in the weekly meeting of the Strong Lebanon bloc, Arslan said he briefed the conferees on the details of the Baabda meeting and stressed to them his insistence on considering the meeting as a “first step on the political track.”

“But we rather need several steps to reach real partnership in Mount Lebanon,” he added.

“We emphasized in the Baabda meeting on the need to devise a serious security plan for Mt. Lebanon’s regions in order to consolidate security and stability in it,” Arslan went on to say.

And hoping for end to security incidents, the LDP leader urged the state to “shoulder all its responsibilities and implement what was agreed on in the Baabda meeting.”