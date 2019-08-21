LF MPs File Lawsuit over 'Theft' at Beirut Port

Lebanese Forces bloc MPs Ziad Hawat and Imad Wakim on Wednesday filed a lawsuit with the public prosecution over “theft operations targeting goods at Beirut’s port.”

The lawsuit says the incidents include “the theft of a van, which was taken from the port’s premises, according to a report aired by the MTV station on August 13, 2019.”

The two lawmakers called for “conducting the necessary investigations, suing those involved, arresting them and putting them on trial.”

The National News Agency said acting State Prosecutor Imad Qabalan has started looking into the suit ahead of referring it to the relevant authorities for preliminary investigations.

Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab has recently said that the van was not stolen from the port’s premises but rather from an adjacent parking.